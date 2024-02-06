Gandy's Beach Urgently Appeals For Equitable Relief And Recovery Aid Following Devastating Storm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The small community of Gandy's Beach in Downe Township, Cumberland County, New Jersey, is calling on elected officials for immediate relief and assistance following a recent destructive storm. Property owners and residents of Gandy's Beach have voiced their concerns over the disproportionate neglect and inadequate support they have received compared to neighboring communities in the state.Gandy's Beach, which has faced a series of storms and natural disasters over the past two decades, remains in shambles after the recent storm. The lack of resources and assistance has left many residents without proper shelter, essential services, and access to basic necessities. Gandy's Beach residents highlighted the dire situation the community is facing and the need for urgent action.For several years, the Community has voiced disappointment over the disparate treatment Gandy's Beach has experienced in comparison to neighboring areas, which have received significant investments in infrastructure, resources, and relief efforts. One of the issues plaguing Gandy's Beach is the misappropriation of federal funds intended for recovery and rebuilding. Following Hurricane Sandy, Downe Township was granted $2.5 million through a FEMA Public Assistance Grant, but due to non-compliance with federal procurement requirements, approximately $825,000 has been clawed back by FEMA.While neighboring communities have received funds for restoration and erosion control in the past, Gandy's Beach has been overlooked. Despite being part of an authorized project approved by Congress for beach reclamation and infrastructure repair, the project remains unfunded, leaving Gandy's Beach vulnerable to further damage.The community of Gandy's Beach is now urging all elected officials to allocate immediate relief and recovery funding to support residents and their long-term recovery plans. Additionally, substantial investments in infrastructure are needed to mitigate future storm-related damages. The residents are also calling for equitable resource allocation to ensure that all communities, regardless of their geographical location or socioeconomic status, receive the support they need during times of crisis. Gandy's Beach hopes that with the support and advocacy of area congressmen and other elected officials, attention will be brought to the disparities they have faced and a more just and equitable future can be achieved.For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Bill Shipp Email: ... Phone: 610-324-1050

