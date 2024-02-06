Galaxy Whisky Gala: A Premier Event Supporting Children's Charity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Galaxy Whisky Gala

Celebrate Whisky, Elegance, and Charity at the Premier Gala of 2024!

- Stephen HarrisAUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Galaxy Whisky Gala , a premier event celebrating the world of whisky, will take place at the Sheraton at the Capitol, offering an evening of sophistication and philanthropy. Distinguished by its commitment to charity, the Gala supports Bears for Bairns , a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to brightening the lives of children in hospitals and orphanages.**Event Overview:**- **Date:** February 17th, 2024- **Venue:** Sheraton at the Capitol, Downtown Austin, Texas- **Dress Code:** Formal attire or kilt**About the Gala:**The Galaxy Whisky Gala invites attendees to an exclusive evening featuring a curated selection of the finest whiskies, complemented by gourmet food and a silent auction. This unique event blends the enjoyment of whisky with the opportunity to contribute to a noble cause.**Supporting a Noble Cause:**All proceeds from the Galaxy Whisky Gala will benefit Bears for Bairns, supporting the charity's mission to extend its reach to more children in need across various cities. The event also welcomes donations to further assist in their efforts.**Special Offers:**Attendees can benefit from exclusive discounts for a limited time:- **Single Occupancy:** $15 off with code PR15- **Double Occupancy:** $30 off with code PR30**Additional Highlights:**The Gala precedes the Starry Night Whisky Dinner, an intimate event on February 16th, showcasing Glendronach Single Malt Scotch Whisky and hosted by Steve Harris, The Texas Highlander. This prelude to the Gala offers a deeper dive into the world of whisky.**Invitation to Attend:**The Galaxy Whisky Gala represents an unparalleled opportunity to explore exceptional whiskies while contributing to a heartfelt cause. We invite whisky enthusiasts and philanthropists alike to join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and charity support.For tickets and more information, please visit our website: [Galaxy Whisky Gala Tickets & Packages ]( ).**About Bears for Bairns:**Bears for Bairns is committed to bringing smiles and joy to children facing challenging times in hospitals and orphanages. Learn more about our mission and how you can help at [Bears for Bairns]( ).**Contact:**For press inquiries and additional details, please contact us through our website's contact form.We look forward to welcoming you to an evening where the passion for whisky meets the spirit of generosity. Join us in making a difference in the lives of children in need.

Stephen Harris

Galaxy Whisky Gala

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram