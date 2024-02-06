CONSUELO VANDERBILT RETURNS TO HER FAMILY ROOTS IN NASHVILLE FULFILLING HER PASSION OF LOVE OF MUSIC AND PHILANTHROPY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / --CONSUELO VANDERBILT RETURNS TO HER FAMILY ROOTS IN NASHVILLE FULFILLING HER PASSION FOR HER LOVE OF MUSIC AND PHILANTHROPYVANDERBILT WILL BE APPEARING AT THE UPCOMING NY FASHION WEEK WALKING IN VARIOUS SHOWSNew York, NY – (February 6, 2024) – Consuelo Vanderbilt, a seventh generation descendent of shipping and railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt and great-great-great niece of Consuelo Vanderbilt, the Duchess of Marlborough, has never shied away from her ingrained passion formusic, philanthropy, and entrepreneurism.As a successful musician, Consuelo founded her record label, C&R Productions, after beinghonored as #2 on Billboard's Breakout Artist chart and numerous chart-topping singles.Her last single was #5 in the U.S.; the last four singles were all Top 20. After a short breakfrom the musical landscape to launch her tech site, SohoMuse .com, she successfullydeveloped the global trusted source for the creative community.Being drawn back to her musical calling, she is now back in the studio again. Recently she spenttime writing with American record producer and songwriter Keith Thomas in Nashville, TN.Thomas has garnered 40 No. 1 Billboard hits and has received two Grammy Awards from sixnominations. Consuelo states,“After an intermission from my music career to build asuccessful company to help the creative community, I feel very inspired to work with such anextraordinary and profound producer on this next chapter.”Also, Consuelo visited her family's Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville. During the pastyear, Vanderbilt University Medical Center placed highly in several national rankings and washonored with numerous awards. Consuelo also has a very personal connection with the Cancer, as her late beloved mother passed away from Ovarian Cancer. Consuelo became an ambassador to the American Cancer Society and Vice President of the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Greater California. She also serves on the board of the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium.In addition, Consuelo is well-known in the fashion industry. She will appear at theupcoming New York Fashion Week shows supporting SohoMuse designers. She hasmultiple forthcoming projects and is very excited about the year ahead.

