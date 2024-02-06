Cardinal Health Board Of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH ) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5006 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately
48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.
