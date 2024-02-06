Travis Barker Launches Barker Canna Co. With Hardware Partner Jupiter Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Musician's Line of Live Rosin and Full Gram Vapes are Now Available in California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the“Company”) (CBOE: TILT ) (OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions and parent company of Jupiter Research , the premier source for performance-driven wholesale cartridges, power supplies and all-in-ones vaporizers, today announced a hardware partnership with Travis Barker's new cannabis company, Barker Canna Co .

Barker Canna Co. is a vegan, cruelty-free cannabis brand created by renowned musician Travis Barker. Now available at The Syndicate and other select dispensaries throughout California, the brand has plans to expand into additional legalized states this year. Included in the product lineup are live rosin and full-gram rechargeable all-in-one vaporizers featuring unique flavor and strain combinations, each perfectly paired with premium, all-natural cannabis oil.

“Jupiter's established reputation as an innovative, trusted supplier of inhalation products made this partnership with Barker Canna Co. a natural fit,” said Tim Conder, CEO of TILT.“From concept to launch, we worked closely with the brand's team to navigate the hardware selection process and co-create a customized, premium line that can be enjoyed right out of the box.”

“Jupiter Research knows vaporization hardware inside and out, and their expertise was invaluable throughout the product development process” said Ash Patel, Co-Founder of Barker Canna Co.“Together we designed a sleek and easy-to-use device that bridges the gap between quality and affordability.”

About Barker Canna Co.

Welcome to Barker Canna Co., where we celebrate the synergy between clean, high-quality cannabis goods and the vibrant cannabis culture. Founded by Travis Barker, an iconic musician who understands the impact of a hectic lifestyle on health, we've curated a range of products that reflect our commitment to providing top-notch care for your cannabis experience.

Inspired by Travis's appreciation for cannabis and his dedication to fostering a creative spirit, Barker Canna Co. is more than just a brand – it's a journey that sparks inspiration and self-expression. Our collection aims to elevate your cannabis experience by offering a unique range of vegan edibles, infused pre-rolls, and all-in-one vapes.

Join us on a journey where every product is crafted with love, contributing to your optimal self and enhancing your creative exploration through the world of cannabis. For more information, visit BarkerCannaCo .

About Jupiter

Jupiter Research is the premier provider of performance-driven wholesale vaporizer cartridges, power supplies, all-in-ones, and more, dedicated to pioneering performance-driven, high-quality vaporizers tailored for high viscosity extracts.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 40 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit .

