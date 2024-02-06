CHARLES & COLVARD TO HOST SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 13, 2024 AT 4:30 PM ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Nasdaq: CTHR ) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company that specializes in moissanite and lab grown diamonds, will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024") at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The Company will release its financial results after market close on the same day.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 20 24

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call-In Information:

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 875-6912 (US toll free) or (412) 317-6708 (international) and asking to be joined into the Charles & Colvard call.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call and accompanying presentation slides via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at:



or .

Replay:

A teleconference replay of the call will be available until February 20, 2024 at (877) 344-7529 (US toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code 7480158. A

webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

.

About

Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Nasdaq: CTHR ) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite (a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide). The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively Made, not MinedTM above ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. Their Forever OneTM

moissanite and Caydia®

lab grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value and a conscious approach to bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in

North Carolina's

Research Triangle Park

region. For more information, please visit

.

