S&P Global Launches Generative AI Search On The S&P Global Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Search Experience Leverages a Large Language Model (LLM) and Natural Language Question and Answer to Generate Curated and Relevant Offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global announced today the launch of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled search on the S&P Global Marketplace (Marketplace). Marketplace is S&P Global's data and solution exploration platform that represents offerings from all five divisions of S&P Global, Sustainable1, Kensho and curated third-party providers.



The Marketplace Generative AI search is a global solution designed to simplify and enhance the discovery of S&P Global's offerings. It responds to user's natural language queries with detailed answers, making the search process more intuitive and efficient. Additionally, it proactively recommends other relevant data sets and services, in turn broadening the user's perspective.



"This exciting new offering on Marketplace is another example of how S&P Global is accelerating the adoption of AI across the company with the purpose of transforming how our customers interact with our data assets and solutions and integrate our services into their workflows using AI," said Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at S&P Global and Chief Executive Officer of Kensho . "The new AI-powered search engine revolutionizes the way we serve our customers and enable them to discover new datasets in a seamless and intuitive way."

The Generative AI search utilizes a Large Language Model (LLM) and is powered by the information and metadata on Marketplace, along with S&P Global's leading technical documentation. It was developed in partnership by Market Intelligence, the division within S&P Global that provides information services and solutions to global markets, and Kensho, the AI-innovation arm of S&P Global.



"As data and solution demands increase, we saw a compelling opportunity to combine Kensho's Generative AI capabilities with the S&P Global Marketplace," said Justine Iverson, Head of S&P Global Marketplace and Capital IQ Solutions Strategy. "Our clients now benefit from an innovative search experience that meets them where they are on their discovery journey - whether it's initial research to a more technical understanding of our offerings."

Since acquiring Kensho in 2018, S&P Global has leveraged state-of-the-art AI techniques to enable critical workflows and allow customers to unlock deeper insights more quickly with solutions like Scribe , NERD , Classify , Extract and Link . Generative AI search on Marketplace is the latest enhancement powered by Kensho. Most recently, S&P Global Market Intelligence upgraded its S&P Capital IQ Pro platform , incorporating an AI-enabled search experience, enriching content accessibility, and delivering enhanced personalization.



About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

