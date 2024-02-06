Transocean Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Monday, February 19, 2024.
The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 785-424-1226 and refer to conference code 932678 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: , by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on February 20, 2024. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-2660, passcode 932678. The replay also will be available on the company's website.
About Transocean
Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.
Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and nine harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.
Analyst Contact:
Alison Johnson
+1 713-232-7214
Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647
