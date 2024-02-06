Veeva To Release Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 29, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLEASANTON, Calif.
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) will announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2024, after market close on February 29, 2024. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.
Veeva will post prepared remarks to its investor relations website at approximately at 1:05 p.m. PT (4:05 p.m. ET). A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Event:
Veeva's Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call
Date:
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time:
2:00
p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Conference Call Registration:
Webcast:
veev
About
Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.
veeva .
Veeva uses its website
website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor Relations Contact:
Gunnar Hansen
Veeva Systems Inc.
267-460-5839
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
[email protected]
