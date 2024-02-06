Trinity Capital Inc. Confirms Fourth Quarter 2023 Call And Announces 2024 Financial Reporting Dates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN ) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that it expects to issue quarterly earnings releases before the market opens and hold conference calls at the time indicated on the following dates:



Fourth quarter and full year 2023: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)

First quarter 2024: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)

Second quarter 2024: Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) Third quarter 2024: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Call Information

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 or (203) 518-9708 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ423 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 13, 2024. To access the replay, please dial (800) 839-7414 or (402) 220-6068.

A live webcast of the financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" trinityca . A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

Dial-in information for the first, second and third quarter 2024 earnings conference calls will be provided at a later date.

