Former Goldman Sachs Wealth Advisor Anthony Englert Completes Transition To Sanctuary Wealth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) After nearly 15 years at Goldman, the Denver-based advisor chose to partner with Sanctuary Wealth to launch ALFA Advisory



Englert specializes in supporting the long-term financial needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs across the United States

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Anthony Englert, who has successfully transitioned from Goldman Sachs and launched ALFA Advisory (ALFA), an independent firm based in Denver.

Mr. Englert, Founder and Managing Director of ALFA – which stands for Abundance, Leadership and Freedom Accelerated – launched the firm late last year. An industry veteran, spending nearly a decade as a financial advisor at Goldman supporting the needs of clients, largely comprised of entrepreneurs and small business owners, Mr. Englert works closely with Stephanie Montoya, ALFA's Senior Client Coordinator.

"As small business owners, my parents struggled to find the tools and resources to navigate the financial system and develop a meaningful financial plan for their business and our family," Mr. Englert said. "Watching them build a business, create jobs and advance our economy is why I became a financial advisor and why I'm passionate about helping small business owners thrive."

"In Sanctuary, I now have a partner who will allow me to achieve my vision. They have the right custodial support and technology platform to provide robust services to this critical client segment. Sanctuary's core offering and flexibility to add niche solutions specific to my clients made them the obvious choice for our practice."

Sanctuary's Partnered Independence model is built to help firms like ALFA grow their business by providing them the resources they need to achieve success, while maintaining agency over how they choose to build their business.

"Anthony's dedication to developing customized long-term financial plans that address the varied and complex needs of entrepreneurs makes him exactly the kind of elite financial advisor we are proud to serve every day," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "We're thrilled ALFA has completed its transition to Sanctuary and we remain committed to providing him the resources and tools needed to support the financial goals of his clients. The fact is all our Partner Firms are run by entrepreneurs who understand they play a critical role in our economy, and we are honored to support Anthony and the hundreds of other small business owners who we are proud to call partners."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $28 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.



Media Contact:



Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864

[email protected]



SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth