First-Ever Legends Of Texas Whiskey Festival In Waco, TX

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will host its first-ever Legends of Texas Whiskey Festival, featuring more than a dozen premier distillers pouring their exclusive blends. More than 350 expected guests will indulge in the best Texas-born whiskeys the state has to offer while in the company of Texas' sports greats. It's the perfect blend of legends and legendary spirits at America's first state sports hall of fame.

Learn first-hand how Texas whiskey is made and how experts taste and judge these legendary spirits. Whiskey connoisseurs and sports fans are invited for an unforgettable evening that includes exclusive

tastings, masterclass sip sessions, a cigar lounge,

and the chance to meet some TSHOF inductees and the masterminds behind the best Texas whiskeys.

The festival will take place on Saturday, February 17 from 7

p.m.- 10 p.m. at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Museum.

VIP ticket holders will have early access to the event with doors opening at 6

p.m. and the opportunity to exclusive limited-edition tastings and educational sip sessions.

General admission tickets cost $125 and VIP tickets are $175. Both are available in limited quantities and can be purchased online at

. Attendees must be 21 or older.

There will be nearly 20 Texas-based distillers represented with more than 40 whiskeys available for sampling.

Featured distillers attending include Fierce Whiskers Distillery, Austin Craft Spirits Co., Devils River Whiskey, 1845 Distilling Company, Acre Distilling Co,

Milam & Greene, Lockwood Distilling Company, Wilson Valley Mercantile, William Price, Texas Tail Distillery, Balcones Distilling, Ironroot Republic Distilling, Old Humble Distilling.

Attendees can indulge in gourmet hors d'oeuvres, sample Texas-made cigars from Honeycomb Cigars in an outdoor cigar lounge, and enjoy live jazz performed by

Waco acoustic guitarist Jon Fox. Attendees will have a chance to win a collection of Texas whiskeys from participating distillers, one of the many prizes available at the inaugural celebration.

The dress code for the event is business casual.

About TSHOF

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame (TSHOF) celebrates the accomplishments of athletes, coaches and administrators who have brought fame and honor to the State of Texas. Established in 1951, the TSHOF is home to over 400 sports legends and 13,000 pieces of memorabilia. Learn more:

