Monthly Information Related To Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital - January 31, 2024


2/6/2024 4:16:48 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: PHXM)
Website :

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net ( 2) voting rights
December 31, 2023 6 075 105 6 226 982 6 226 733
January 31, 2024 6 075 105 6 227 002 6 226 753

(1) Gross voting rights number (or (( theoretical )) voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

Attachment

  • CP_Déclaration Droits de Vote 31 01 2024_vENG

MENAFN06022024004107003653ID1107818941

