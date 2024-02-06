Sutro Biopharma To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Bill Newell, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.
Conference Details:
Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Date: February 13-14, 2024
Location: Virtual
TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: March 3-6, 2024
Location: Boston
Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 12-14, 2024
Location: Miami
Webcasts of the presentations will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Archived replays will be available for at least 30 days after the event.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, transforming what science can do for patients. Sutro's fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro's continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit
