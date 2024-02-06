H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results; Full Year Outlook Reaffirmed



Revenue grew 8% as the Company saw a strong end to the extended filing season

The Company reaffirmed its previously announced outlook for fiscal year 2024 Repurchased $218.1 million of shares during the quarter, retiring another 3% of shares outstanding

"I'm pleased with our Q2 performance, and our results reflect the progress we continue to make," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. "In the quarter, our refreshed Emerald Advance product performed well, we launched AI Tax Assist in our DIY Online product, and we continued to allocate capital by paying our quarterly dividend and repurchasing shares. We are well positioned for the tax season, and I'm looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"Our performance continues to meet expectations, and our capital allocation practice remains strong," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "We feel good about our balance sheet and how we are positioned in the current environment, and I am confident in our ability to drive ongoing value for shareholders."



Total revenue of $179.1 million increased by $12.7 million, or 8%, to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes and net average charge in the Assisted category combined with higher interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceSM due to an increase in Emerald AdvanceSM Loans and an earlier start to the offering period in the current year.

Total operating expenses of $446.5 million decreased by $3.1 million, as a result of lower consulting and marketing and advertising expenses, partially offset by higher corporate wages resulting from higher headcount in the current year.

Pretax loss decreased by $15.1 million to $282.9 million. Loss per share from continuing operations2 improved from $(1.43) to $(1.33) and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations2 improved from $(1.37) to $(1.27), due to a lower loss, partially offset by fewer shares outstanding.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:



As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share is payable on April 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2024. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.

Repurchased and retired 4.8 million shares at an aggregate price of $218.1 million, or $45.88 per share in the second quarter. The Company has approximately $350.0 million remaining on its $1.25 billion share repurchase authorization available through fiscal year 2025.

Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $3.8 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends, buying back over 40% of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company continues to expect:



Revenue to be in the range of $3.530 to $3.585 billion.

EBITDA4 to be in the range of $930 to $965 million.

Effective tax rate to be approximately 23%. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.30.

Other Announcements

Today the Company separately announced that chief financial officer Tony Bowen has decided to retire. He is committed to a smooth transition and will remain at the Company into September of 2024. The press release can be found on the investor relations website at

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The Company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the Company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.

4Adjusted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.





