Marketing Agency Big Sea Appoints Adriana Generallo As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adriana Generallo with Big Sea partners, Dzuy Nguyen and Andi Graham

Long-time client and team favorite Generallo set to lead the agency to new frontiers.

- Adriana GeneralloST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Big Sea, a nationally-renowned marketing agency celebrated for elevating purpose-driven brands, announces the appointment of Adriana Generallo as its new President. This pivotal promotion heralds a new era in Big Sea's nearly 20-year legacy of leading digital marketing and web design innovation nationwide.Beginning her career at Big Sea in 2012 as a digital designer, Generallo quickly found her passion and strength in working with others. She led the creative vision and team before being promoted to VP of Client Experience and focusing her efforts on client service strategies. Whether working with a single owner operation or a Fortune 500 company, Generallo's commitment is to guide the team to listen deeply to clients to understand their perspectives and unique needs. This fundamental approach is how she managed and motivated the account teams to provide Big Sea's highest quality experience.Known for her strategic problem-solving and creative prowess, she has consistently championed successful digital projects while fostering meaningful client relationships and aligning seamlessly with Big Sea's ethos of community engagement.Her dynamic leadership and unwavering resolve have catapulted Big Sea to new successes, seamlessly succeeding Rob Kane who departed in 2023.On her appointment, Generallo shares, "Leading Big Sea is a privilege and an incredible opportunity for me to bring everything I've learned from multiple corners of the business to this position. With my drive to learn and serve others, I have faith that I will build on the success of the past 19 years. I'm ready to drive our growth, cultivate deeper relationships, and craft digital experiences that truly mirror our clients' impact."Big Sea CEO, Andi Graham, comments, "Adriana embodies the heart and intellect of Big Sea. Her appointment as President is a natural and celebrated choice. She is deeply trusted by our clients and team for her unique blend of skill and empathy. Under her leadership, Big Sea will thrive."With Generallo at the helm, Big Sea is poised to amplify its impact, guiding community-centric organizations to make even greater waves.

Andi Graham

Big Sea

+1 727-418-4351

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn