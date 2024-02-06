Sanjay Singh Can't Take Oath As RS MP On Feb 8-9 As Steps Required Not Fulfilled: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who has been granted permission by a Delhi court to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, would not be able to do so on February 8-9, as the steps required to be taken before the oath-taking have not been fulfilled, sources have said.

Although it is being said that the jailed AAP leader will take oath on February 8-9, sources at the Rajya Sabha Chairman's office denied any such possibility.

The sources said that many steps are required to be taken before Singh's oath-taking process and "none of the steps have been fulfilled, so there is no question of Sanjay Singh taking oath on February 8-9".

On August 11, 2023, the upper house passed an order that Singh will remain suspended till the Privilege Committee gives a report and the House takes a decision on that report. The Privileges Committee is yet to submit the report, a source said.

"When the committee tenders its report before the Rajya Sabha, the House will decide on Singh's suspension. If the suspension is revoked, then the Rajya Sabha Secretariat will issue summons to Singh to come and take the oath. No summons have been issued to him till now," the source added.

"None of the above steps have been fulfilled, so no question of Sanjay Singh taking oath on Feb 8-9 as being claimed," the sources said.

Earlier on Monday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was not allowed to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

AAP called this "unconstitutional", however, sources at Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's office explained: "Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in the bulletin. Oath taking of Singh wasn't listed in the business of House."

