No More Fees: Wodify Brings Free Software To Gyms And Fitness Studios

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionizing the gym management software industry, Wodify introduces the fitness industry's first Free Unlimited pricing tier, offering unparalleled access to its premier Customer Retention Platform at no cost to fitness business owners. This groundbreaking initiative, designed to eliminate financial barriers for gym owners, ensures that businesses of all sizes can thrive with access to top-tier tools without the burden of fees, payment processing charges, or membership limits.

Continue Reading

Reflecting on the launch, Brendan Rice, CEO of Wodify, underscores the company's dedication, "At Wodify, we believe that every gym owner, regardless of financial constraints, should have access to the best tools for their business's success. Free Unlimited is our pledge to provide every gym with the tools they need to succeed, no matter their size or budget."

Wodify's Free Unlimited Tier is poised to redefine how gyms operate without worrying about software costs.

Post this

Echoing this sentiment, Chris Cooper, founder of Two-Brain Business and a respected mentor in the fitness industry, emphasizes the transformative impact of Wodify's new offering: "The Free Unlimited plan is a massive opportunity for gym owners. It's crucial because many gyms initially set their prices too low, leading owners to spend years (in my case, over a decade) trying to adjust this mistake. The savings from Free Unlimited fall straight to the gym owner's bottom line."

The Free Unlimited Tier is poised to redefine how gyms operate, making it easier than ever for fitness businesses to leverage technology to enhance their services, streamline operations, and improve member retention without worrying about the cost. By democratizing access to its premium features, Wodify is not only addressing the immediate needs of gym owners but also contributing to a healthier, more vibrant fitness industry.

Wodify invites fitness business owners to embark on this transformative journey. Explore how the Free Unlimited Tier can reshape your gym's future and revenue potential. To explore more about Wodify and how it can elevate your fitness business, feel free to book a time to chat .

About

Wodify:

Wodify is at the forefront of digital fitness, delivering a comprehensive platform that redefines gym management and customer retention. Their robust platform supports fitness businesses, equipping them with the tools to enhance performance tracking, member retention, and operational efficiency. With a commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach, Wodify consistently creates value for its global clientele, reshaping the way the fitness community interacts with technology. Explore how Wodify is driving the future of fitness at .

SOURCE Wodify