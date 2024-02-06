POLL: You Beer-Long With Me: Travis Kelce Is The Man Americans Want To Have A Beer With

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly one in four Americans (23%) watching Super Bowl LVIII named Travis Kelce as the player they would most want to drink a beer with, according to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by the Beer Institute. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was a close second with 21 percent of the vote.

“Americans know all too well that the Super Bowl player they'd most like to have a beer with is the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “But no matter the bad blood between Chiefs Kingdom and Niners Nation, one thing we all have in common is that we gather with friends and family every year to watch the big game while enjoying some refreshing beers. Beer continues to be America's favorite adult beverage and is the top alcoholic choice for Super Bowl fans because of its unique ability to bring people together, so wherever you are this Sunday, remember to drink responsibly and enjoy the game!"

Key highlights from the poll:

Among those likely to watch the Super Bowl, respondents said they would most like to have a beer with:



Travis Kelce (23%)

Patrick Mahomes (21%)

Christian McCaffrey (8%)

Brock Purdy (7%)

George Kittle (4%) In a head-to-head matchup, 37 percent of respondents said they would prefer to have a beer with Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid over 18 percent who chose San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan.

Beer reigns supreme: Among Super Bowl watchers, 50 percent said they would consume or have beer available for the big game, while 32 percent said they would have either wine or liquor.

All eyes on halftime: For the best time to crack open a fresh beer, 34 percent say they grab a new beer during the game, 43 percent head to the fridge during commercials, and 23 percent say they get up for a fresh one during halftime.

Other data of note:



According to NIQ:



In the two weeks leading up to last year's Super Bowl, Americans purchased more than $1.7 billion in beer products.



This is more than double the amount spent on liquor ($769 million) and wine ($761 million) combined for the same period. During that period last year, 71 percent of beer dollar share went to beer in aluminum cans or aluminum bottles, while 29 percent was packaged in glass bottles.

Getting ready for the big game? The Beer Institute has you covered. Check out our Super Bowl playbooks for Chiefs Kingdom and Niners Nation !

Methodology:

Morning Consult conducted this poll on behalf of the Beer Institute between January 29-31, 2024 among a sample of 2,126 adults aged 21 or older. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults 21+ based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, and region. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

