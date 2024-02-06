Nations Outreach Officially Launches, Uniting Global Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nations Outreach , a Christian non-profit dedicated to supporting missionaries and churches around the globe, has officially launched. Founded by a group of committed missionaries, pastors, and business leaders, Nations Outreach will be led by President, Andy Ziesemer, who has over 20-years of ministry experience. This momentous launch showcases an innovative approach to global outreach, with initial efforts concentrated in Africa, the Caribbean, Kosovo, Pakistan, and Ukraine.Nations Outreach's purpose is to care for people and tell their story. The organization has multiple video series, documentaries, and podcasts in production. Speaking about the organization, Andy Ziesemer said,“I'm amazed at the decades of experience this team brings to the table. It's going to let us provide valuable training on things like fundraising and practical tools missionaries and local ministries around the world need to stay right where God has called them to be.”The official launch aims to engage like minded supporters with ministry partners who are actively serving around the world. Creative Director, Jeremy Koering, said,“Our goal is that Nations Outreach becomes a valuable resource for our ministry partners. We built a platform that helps our partners stay connected with their supporters and create stronger relationships.” In addition to providing ministry partners with a fundraising platform, Nations Outreach is providing online courses that teach ministries fundraising, marketing, and more.“Our first year is filling up quickly.” Koering continued,“In our first three months, we are planning on filming in ten countries and starting a brand new series titled 'Into The Nations with Andy Ziesemer'.” The vlog-style video series will feature stories from all over the world. Koering continued,“We also have a couple of documentaries and podcasts in the beginning stages that we expect to launch later this year.”Donors and potential ministry partners are encouraged to visit the official Nations Outreach website to learn more.About Nations OutreachNations Outreach, a Christian non-profit organization, supports ministry partners working around the world. Nations Outreach's purpose is to care for people and tell their story. Nations Outreach uses storytelling to inspire and motivate action through videos, documentaries, podcasts, and articles. Nations Outreach offers ministry partners a platform to fundraise, tell their story, and keep their supporters engaged. Additionally, Nations Outreach offers courses to ministry partners with lessons on fundraising, marketing, and more. To learn more about Nations Outreach visit .

