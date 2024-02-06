Habitat For Humanity Of Orange County Appoints Michael Valentine As President And CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Valentine, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Orange CountySANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Habitat for Humanity of Orange County announced today the appointment of Michael Valentine as President and CEO effective immediately. The Orange County, Calif.-based nonprofit is dedicated to building homes and making homeownership affordable and safe for Orange County families with the support of donors, volunteers, and the community.After serving as a member of the nonprofit's Board of Directors for over a decade, Valentine assumed the position of President and CEO to continue the mission of bringing people together to build homes, community, and hope. With deep roots in real estate, Valentine began his career more than 40 years ago in the construction industry, ultimately ranking DMK Inc. as one of the top contractors in California. Most recently Valentine served as RiverRock's Executive Vice President, Construction Project Management, overseeing the management of more than $660 million in construction projects during his tenure.“We are laser-focused on continuing our mission of building safe and affordable housing for Orange County families,” said Michael Valentine, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County.“Together, as a team and a community, we are committed to homeownership building an affordable future for Orange County families.”Since 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County has built 239 homes for families in need of affordable homeownership. Under Valentine's leadership, the organization is driving towards the goal of adding 100 new homes into the pipeline over the next three years, building the way to a better Orange County through several affordable housing initiatives. Currently under development are six new homes on West Washington Street in Santa Ana and six new homes on Pinchot Court in Buena Park.“Michael brings together a passion for building affordable homes with the practical know-how on how to construct those homes from the ground-up,” said Marcy Tieger, Board Chair, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County.“He was the obvious choice to lead our organization and help bring more affordable housing to the residents of Orange County. Michael is the right leader at the right time for Habitat for Humanity of Orange County.”To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Orange County's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, visit:About Habitat for Humanity of Orange CountyHabitat for Humanity of Orange County is a nonprofit housing organization that works in partnership with low and moderate-income families to build, renovate, and repair safe and affordable homes. By providing families with access to decent and affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity strives to create a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home.

