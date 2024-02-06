Nxtmove Inspections Partners With Energy Raven To Enhance Home Inspections In South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Inspection Team Integrates Energy Raven's AI-Powered Energy Analysis Tools for Enhanced Property Insights

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NxtMove Inspections , a leader in property assessments, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Energy Raven , a pioneer in AI-powered energy assessment tools. This partnership signals NxtMove Inspections' commitment to delivering advanced and comprehensive property insights to homeowners in South Florida and beyond.Founded by Efrain Rivera, the NxtMove Inspections team has been an integral part of the South Florida community for nearly six years, serving more than 2,000 clients. Rivera's 12-year journey in the home renovation industry not only equipped him with in-depth knowledge of building construction, but also sparked a passion for addressing indoor air quality issues such as mold and pollution.“This partnership signifies a bold step towards redefining property assessments for the modern homeowner,” said Efrain Rivera, Owner of NxtMove Inspections.“By integrating Energy Raven's cutting-edge AI-powered tools, we can provide clients with the latest advancements in property assessment technology, ensuring they have the knowledge to make informed decisions about their homes' sustainability and energy efficiency.”NxtMove Inspections' dedication to providing thorough and insightful property assessments led them to choose Energy Raven as its partner. The first-of-its-kind energy analysis offered by Energy Raven will provide homeowners with a solid understanding and property-specific recommendations for improving a home's energy efficiency.Benefits of the partnering with Energy Raven:-AI-Powered Insights: Energy Raven's tools elevate property assessments, offering in-depth insights into energy efficiency, guiding homeowners to reduce bills and focus on comfort in their homes.-Comprehensive Financial Guidance: Seventy-one percent of Americans say they've heard little or nothing about how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could offset costs for energy upgrades. The IRA provides approximately $9 billion for energy credits on top of existing utility level programs. Energy Raven simplifies the process of unlocking maximum energy incentives available to homeowners.-Tailored Energy Dashboard: Clients receive a customized Energy Raven dashboard, providing property-specific insights, prioritized upgrades, and information on financial incentives, solar, and EV readiness.“Our AI-powered tools, combined with NxtMove's expertise, empower homeowners with actionable insights to make their homes more energy efficient and comfortable,” shared Shannon Bloemker, Founder & CEO of Energy Raven.“Together, we're providing homeowners with the insights they need for a more energy-efficient home and how they can unlock free money to offset energy upgrades."About NxtMove Inspections:NxtMove Inspections is a leading provider of full-service home inspections in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and the surrounding areas. Renowned for reliability and excellence, the company delivers fast, comprehensive inspections, leaving no defects overlooked. NxtMove Inspections' mission is to empower clients with knowledge to make informed decisions about their significant investments. Specializing in residential and insurance inspections, the company provides accurate reports within 24 hours, complete with photos and illustrations. With over 2,000 customers served, NxtMove was voted Best of Florida home inspection by Guide to Florida in 2023.About Energy Raven:Energy Raven specializes in AI-powered energy analysis, exclusively tailored for homebuyers through top-tier home inspection firms. Integrated seamlessly into routine home inspections, Energy Raven provides property-specific insights to empower homeowners to make informed decisions about energy efficiency. Utilizing data, analytics, and AI, Energy Raven offers a roadmap for homeowners looking to reduce energy bills, positively impact the environment, and access financial resources for energy projects. For more information, visit energyraven.

