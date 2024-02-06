AF Group Helps To Provide $1.4 Million In Charitable Giving In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANSING, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has demonstrated its continued support for local communities and charities by providing more than $1.4 million to regional and national organizations last year.

Through the company's annual Caring & Sharing employee giving program, teammates donated $338,000.

In December 2023, AF Group employees built, assembled and delivered beds to children and families in need with the nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Through the company's annual Caring & Sharing employee giving program, teammates donated $338,000 – which was enhanced by a dollar-for-dollar match from AF Group and the wider Emergent Holdings organization of which the company is a part – totaling nearly $700,000 which was distributed to 50 charitable organizations nationwide last year. An additional $730,000 in corporate sponsorships from AF Group and Emergent Holdings led to the total contributions.

"Community engagement is part of our culture at AF Group and Emergent Holdings, and our teammates are passionate about causes that are close to home and across the country," said Sarah Garcia, director of Community Relations. "We're proud to support their generosity so these exceptional organizations can continue to serve those in need and make a difference in the lives of people in the communities where we work and live."

Teammates also logged nearly 1,300 volunteer hours through company-sponsored events in 2023, including time with the Lansing, Mich., chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization that builds, assembles and delivers beds to children and families in need. Nearly 80 AF Group teammates spent an afternoon in December building 40 twin beds for local children.

