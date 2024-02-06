The Brattle Group Announces 10 New Promotions To Principal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to share that 10 experts were recently promoted to Principal: Dr. Can

Çeliktemur, Dr. Charlie Gibbons, Dr. Lucrezio Figurelli, Dr. Yingzhen Li, Mame Maloney, Dr. Nguyet Nguyen, Ilinca Popescu, Dr. Shastri Sandy, Chris Wall, and Jake Zahniser-Word.

"In the past year, these nine individuals have gone above and beyond in cultivating their expertise and providing exceptional client service on matters related to financial services, utility regulation, antitrust and competition, corporate governance, and more," said Brattle President & Principal Torben Voetmann. "Further, they embody Brattle's four foundational principles – development, collegiality, quality, and sustainability – in all that they do, and they represent the outstanding leadership pipeline we have at the firm. We look forward to the contributions these experts will make in the years ahead!"



Our new Principals:



Can Çeliktemur

| London

Dr.

Çeliktemur

specializes in competition economics, with expertise in statistical analysis and economic modeling. He supports clients in all stages of litigation and arbitration, and his recent work has been focused on competition litigations involving cartel follow-on damages and abuse of dominance matters in the UK. He also has experience in merger control and market investigations.

Charles Gibbons

| Practice Leader: Environment & Natural Resources | San Francisco

Dr. Gibbons provides sophisticated econometric and statistical analysis for legal, regulatory, and policy matters. His experience includes major natural resource damages cases and a variety of other litigation matters – including in consumer protection and antitrust – as well as survey development and assessment.

Lucrezio Figurelli

| Rome

Dr. Figurelli

specializes in the analysis of regulation and antitrust matters in industrial, digital, and telecommunications markets. He has authored expert reports and supported expert testimony in numerous regulatory proceedings, antitrust investigations, and international arbitrations.

Yingzhen Li

| Washington, DC

Dr. Li is an expert on issues related to financial derivatives, capital markets, corporate governance, and venture capital. He has consulted on several high-profile cases and has led project teams through all stages of regulator investigations, litigation, and arbitration.

Mame Maloney

| Chicago

Ms. Maloney has a broad range of expertise in disputes involving market manipulation, securities fraud, and consumer protection. She has helped both plaintiff and defense clients undertake investigations and build compelling arguments rooted in economic principles and supported by empirical evidence.

Nguyet Nguyen

| Practice Co-Leader: Alternative Investments | New York

Dr. Nguyen

has expertise in financial valuation and modeling, equity markets, and trading behavior. She has consulted on several private equity, venture capital, and hedge fund disputes and has helped grow Brattle's

work in the credit, derivatives, and structured products space, as well as in securities class actions.

Ilinca Popescu

| London

Ms. Popescu

is an expert in corporate finance and valuation, particularly in damages assessment in the context of complex arbitrations

and litigation. She has worked on both investor-state and commercial arbitrations

and has testified in multiple languages.

Shastri Sandy

| Chicago

Dr. Sandy has 15 years of experience as a financial economist. He works on white collar investigations, financial fraud

protection disputes, corporate governance matters, and unintended consequences of artificial intelligence/machine learning, including high-profile, multi-billion dollar cases.

Christopher Wall

| Boston

Mr. Wall specializes in public utility regulatory economics, with expertise in cost of capital, ratemaking, valuation, and demand forecasting. He has helped natural gas, electric, and water utility clients prepare expert testimony in over 100 regulatory proceedings and testified in front of various state regulatory commissions.

Jake

Zahniser-Word

| Boston

Mr. Zahniser-Word

is an expert in corporate finance and regulatory matters in the natural gas, oil, and electricity industries. He specializes in advising his clients on economic and financial issues in commercial disputes across the energy industry.

