TALES OF YOUTHFUL ADVENTURES AND INSIGHTFUL LESSONS UNFURL WITHIN JOSEPH KINNEBREW's 178-PAGED MEMOIR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Little Boys Big Dreams and the Hobo Wars"

Relive the nostalgic memories of free-spirited and energetic days, giving a peek into memories of a bygone historic period

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Within the enchanting pages of "Little Boys, Big Dreams, and the Hobo Wars," acclaimed artist and storyteller Joseph Kinnebrew invites readers to traverse back in time to the year 1948. In this delightful chronicle, Kinnebrew shares the joyous and daring summers of his youth, delivering a heartwarming peek into the carefree moments of growing up in Tacoma, Washington.In the post-World War II era, then young Joseph began to grasp his purpose in a broader world. Nestled with his family on a steep hill overlooking Commencement Bay in Tacoma, Washington, Joseph, known as Joe in those days, along with his loyal dog Skipper and neighbor friend Freddie and his dog Chipper, eagerly took on the role of daring adventurers in a world full of wonders.The memoir unveils captivating stories of the boys' escapades, from discovering gold on a steep hillside to building forts amidst dense blackberry brambles and playing marble games along the Puget Sound beaches. Yet, their explorations venture into forbidden territories as they covertly observe hobos residing at the base of a gully near their homes.-a place parents had warned about as there were rumors of children being kidnapped by hobos and sold into slavery, supposedly ending up in Arabia. Amidst these childhood antics, essential lessons are gleaned through their conversations with Bobbie-an older and severely handicapped young man residing nearby."Little Boys, Big Dreams, and the Hobo Wars" not only reveals magical glimpses into Kinnebrew's childhood but also stands as a poignant homage to a time of unspoiled youth. In 1950, two years after the events described in this memoir, Joe's family moved to the Midwest. This marked the end of an era for him as he said goodbye to his dearest friend, the majestic fir trees, the salt water, the mountains, and the charming innocence of his youth.Joseph Kinnebrew's "Little Boys, Big Dreams, and the Hobo Wars" is featured in the pages of Publisher's Weekly Magazine in their October 9th issue. Discover more of this content through this link, #pg2 . Ensure to get a copy by visiting Amazon and other leading bookstores today!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

