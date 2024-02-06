Hrlogics Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating Commitment To Data Privacy And Compliance Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HRlogics is now SOC 2 Type II Certified

HRlogics Elevates Trust and Security Standards with SOC 2 Type II Certification Milestone

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HRlogics , a leading provider of workforce solutions specializing in compliance technologies and managed services, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. This significant milestone highlights HRlogics' dedication to data privacy, security, and unwavering compliance standards.

"Data privacy and security is not just a part of our business; it's at the very heart of everything we do," affirmed Jeff Gill, Chief Information Officer of HRlogics. "HRlogics is deeply committed to safeguarding employees' data and living up to our commitment of being an integrity-first compliance partner. This SOC 2 compliance achievement underscores our commitment to data security and accountability."

The SOC 2 Type II certification, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), assesses an organization's ability to manage customer data based on five following principles, which were developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements:

● Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

● Availability: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

● Processing Integrity: System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity's objectives.

● Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

● Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity's objectives.

● HIPAA Security Rule Requirements: The system is compliant with the applicable HIPAA Security Rule requirements set forth in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Health Information Portability and Accountability Act.

The SOC 2 Type II audit was performed utilizing advanced automation and evidence collection to streamline the process. This meticulous audit process confirmed that HRlogics has successfully established the necessary safeguards for customer data and continues to uphold these safeguards reliably.

Why Certifications Matter:

When evaluating potential vendors for HR and Finance, an organization's leaders and compliance team should review the certifications and security controls of multiple vendors. HRlogics' SOC II certifications and stringent data handling policies ensure that security is an ongoing commitment and your employee's sensitive information is used only for its intended purpose.

Selecting a compliance partner whose intentions align with your data privacy and security commitments is crucial. With HRlogics, you can trust that your sensitive information remains protected, and your employees' data is handled with the utmost care.

About SOC 2:

SOC 2 is a component of the American Institute of CPAs' (AICPA)'s Service Organization Control reporting platform. SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization's controls per AICPA's 5 Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 includes a technical audit and confirmation that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are documented and followed.

About HRlogics:

At HRlogics, compliance is our primary focus - offering HR teams of all sizes scalable solutions for ACA compliance, tax credits and hiring incentives, unemployment cost management, verification services, While some providers may prioritize data quantity, we prioritize the quality of our service, technologies, and client's compliance outcomes. We are focused on ensuring that we deliver the most reliable, comprehensive, and effective solutions to our customers.

HRlogics is committed to providing exceptional compliance management tools for HR professionals. Unlike competitors whose revenue streams may originate from various sources, HRlogics remains dedicated solely to ensuring the satisfaction and success of its valued customers.

Choose HRlogics as your compliance partner and benefit from our unwavering commitment to data privacy, security, and compliance excellence.

