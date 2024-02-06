GCC Footwear Market Report 2024-2032, Industry Trends, Segmentation And Forecast Analysis

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “GCC Footwear Market Report by Product (Non-Athletic Footwear, Athletic Footwear), Material (Rubber, Leather, Plastic, Fabric, and Others), Distribution Channel (Footwear Specialists, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Clothing Stores, Online Sales, and Others), Pricing (Premium, Mass), End User (Men, Women, Kids), and Country 2024-2032” , The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC footwear market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Footwear Market?

The GCC footwear market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.59% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the GCC Footwear Industry:

Rising Disposable Income and Consumer Preferences:

The GCC region has witnessed a significant increase in disposable income, driven by robust economic growth and high per capita income levels. This has translated into greater purchasing power among consumers, allowing them to spend more on premium and branded footwear. Moreover, changing consumer preferences, influenced by fashion trends and a desire for comfort, have led to a higher demand for a wide range of footwear styles, including athletic, casual, and formal shoes. Consequently, the GCC footwear market is experiencing growth due to consumers' willingness to invest in quality and fashionable footwear.

Tourism and Luxury Shopping Destinations:

The GCC countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, have emerged as a major tourism and luxury shopping destinations. Tourists from around the world flock to these countries, contributing to the demand for high-end and designer footwear. Luxury brands have established a strong presence in the region, attracting both local and international consumers seeking luxury footwear options. The presence of luxury shopping malls and duty-free zones further fuels the demand for premium footwear, making the GCC a thriving market for luxury and high-end shoe brands.

E-commerce and Online Retailing:

The growth of e-commerce and online retailing has significantly impacted the GCC footwear market. Consumers in the region are increasingly turning to online platforms to shop for footwear due to the convenience, wide product variety, and competitive pricing offered by e-commerce websites. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend as consumers sought contactless shopping options. Online retailers and marketplaces have expanded their footwear selections and delivery services, making it easier for consumers to access a diverse range of footwear products. This digital transformation in retail is driving the growth of the GCC footwear market and reshaping consumer purchasing behavior.

GCC Footwear Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Non-Athletic Footwear Athletic Footwear

Non-athletic footwear represents the largest market segment in the GCC footwear market because of its versatile appeal. While athletic footwear is popular for sports and exercise, non-athletic footwear includes a wide range of styles suitable for everyday wear, formal occasions, and work, catering to a broader consumer base.

Breakup by Material:



Rubber

Leather

Plastic

Fabric Others

Leather is the largest market segment in terms of material due to its enduring popularity in the GCC region. Leather footwear is highly regarded for its quality, durability, and luxury appeal, making it a preferred choice among consumers looking for stylish and long-lasting footwear options.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Footwear Specialists

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Clothing Stores

Online Sales Others

Footwear specialists constitute the largest distribution channel in the GCC footwear market. These specialized stores offer a wide selection of footwear brands and styles, providing consumers with expert guidance and a dedicated shopping experience, which resonates with shoppers seeking a diverse range of choices.

Breakup by Pricing:



Premium Mass

Mass pricing is the largest market segment because it caters to a broad consumer base in the GCC region. Most consumers are price-conscious and prefer affordable footwear options that offer good value for their money.

Breakup by End User:



Men

Women Kids

Women represent the largest market segment in the GCC footwear market as they tend to have a more extensive and diverse collection of footwear compared to men. Additionally, women often purchase footwear for various occasions, including formal events, casual outings, and daily wear.

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the GCC footwear market due to its large population, strong economic presence, and diverse consumer base. The country's thriving retail sector, including luxury shopping destinations, contributes significantly to its status as the largest footwear market in the region.

GCC Footwear Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the GCC region. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases. The athleisure trend, which blends athletic and leisurewear, has had a significant impact on the GCC footwear market. Consumers are seeking comfortable and versatile footwear options suitable for both active lifestyles and casual wear. This trend has driven the demand for sneakers, sports-inspired shoes, and other athleisure footwear styles. E-commerce continues to grow as a preferred shopping channel for footwear in the GCC. Consumers appreciate the convenience of online shopping, particularly for browsing a wide range of styles and brands.

Customization and personalization options are gaining traction in the GCC footwear market. Brands are offering customers the ability to design and customize their shoes, from choosing materials and colors to adding personalized details. This trend caters to consumers seeking unique and one-of-a-kind footwear. The GCC region remains a hub for luxury and designer footwear brands. High-net-worth individuals and tourists are driving the demand for premium and high-end footwear. Luxury shopping malls and boutiques in cities like Dubai and Doha attract fashion-conscious consumers looking for exclusive and upscale shoe brands. Health and wellness-focused footwear, such as orthopedic shoes and comfort-driven styles, are becoming more prevalent. Consumers are prioritizing foot health and comfort, particularly as awareness of the importance of proper footwear for overall well-being grows.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

