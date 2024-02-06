GCC Bakery Products Market Overview, Industry Growth Rate, Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ GCC Bakery Products Market Report by Product Type (Bread and Rolls, Cakes & Pastries, Biscuits, and Others), Bakery Type (Artisanal Bakeries, In-Store Bakeries, and Others), Source (Whole Wheat Flour, Multi Grain Flour, and Others), Form (Fresh, Frozen), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC bakery products market share , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Bakery Products Market?

The GCC bakery products market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the GCC Bakery Products Industry:

Economic Prosperity and Changing Lifestyles in the GCC Region:

The growth of bakery product consumption in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region can be attributed to the rapid economic development and changing lifestyles of its residents. As the GCC nations have experienced significant economic prosperity in recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in dietary habits. Consumers now have more disposable income, leading to an increased demand for convenience foods, including bakery products. Furthermore, changing work patterns and an influx of expatriate workers have altered daily routines. As a result, consumers are seeking convenient and ready-to-eat options, which bakery products like bread, pastries, and snacks conveniently fulfill. The GCC's bustling urban centers, with their busy lifestyles, have seen a surge in demand for bakery products that offer quick and delicious solutions for meals and snacks.

Diverse Culinary Influences and Product Innovation:

Another critical factor driving the growth of bakery products in the GCC is the influence of diverse culinary traditions and the constant innovation in product offerings. The GCC region is a melting pot of cultures due to its large expatriate population. This cultural diversity has led to an infusion of various flavors, ingredients, and baking techniques from around the world into the local bakery scene. As a result, consumers in the GCC have access to a wide range of bakery products that cater to their diverse tastes and preferences. Whether it's traditional Arabic bread, French pastries, or American-style doughnuts, bakeries in the GCC have adapted to offer a plethora of choices. This diversity not only attracts local consumers but also appeals to tourists and expatriates, further boosting the bakery industry's growth. Moreover, bakeries in the GCC are constantly innovating to meet consumer demands. Gluten-free, low-sugar, and health-focused bakery products have gained popularity, reflecting a growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers. This commitment to product innovation keeps the bakery sector competitive and aligned with evolving consumer needs.

Retail Expansion and Convenience Stores:

The expansion of retail outlets, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores, has significantly contributed to the growth of GCC bakery products. These outlets serve as primary distribution channels for bakery items, making them readily accessible to consumers. Convenience stores, in particular, have played a pivotal role in driving bakery product sales. They offer a convenient shopping experience for on-the-go consumers, stocking a variety of freshly baked goods. The proliferation of 24/7 convenience stores in urban areas ensures that consumers can satisfy their bakery cravings at any time of day or night. Additionally, the presence of bakery sections within larger retail establishments allows consumers to incorporate bakery products into their regular grocery shopping. This ease of access encourages impulse purchases and bolsters the bakery industry's growth

Leading Companies Operating in the GCC Bakery Products Industry:



Agthia Group

Al Jadeed Bakery

Aryzta AG

Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Dofreeze LLC

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Modern Bakery LLC

Mondelez International

Sunbulah Group Switz Group.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Product Type:



Bread and Rolls



Loaves



Baguettes



Rolls



Burger Buns



Sandwich Slices



Ciabatta



Frozen Bread

Others

Cakes & Pastries



Cupcakes



Dessert Cakes



Sponge Cakes

Pastries

Biscuits



Cookies



Cream Biscuits



Glucose Biscuits



Marie Biscuits



Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits



Salt Cracker Biscuits



Milk Biscuits

Others Others

Bread and rolls represented the largest segment, as they are staple food items and enjoy widespread consumption across the GCC region.

Breakup by Bakery Type:



Artisanal Bakeries

In-Store Bakeries Others

On the basis of bakery type, the market has been divided into Artisanal Bakeries, In-Store Bakeries, and Others.

Breakup by Source:



Whole Wheat Flour

Multi Grain Flour Others

Based on the source the market has been classified into Whole Wheat Flour, Multi Grain Flour, and Others.

Breakup by Form:



Fresh Frozen

Fresh represented the largest segment, owing to the preference for freshly baked goods that align with the region's culinary traditions and consumer demand for quality and taste.



Breakup by Nature:



Conventional Organic

Organic represented the largest segment, reflecting the growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers in the GCC, who seek natural and chemical-free options.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest segment, due to their extensive presence, convenience, and ability to offer a wide range of bakery products to consumers in one location.



Countries Covered:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

Based on region, the market has been divided into Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

GCC Bakery Products Market Trends:

The market in GCC is primarily driven by the growing health-consciousness is on the rise, leading to a demand for healthier and gluten-free bakery alternatives. Additionally, the rising stricter food safety regulations and quality standards driving bakery businesses to adhere to higher standards, ensuring the safety and quality of their products is propelling market growth.

Moreover, strategic collaborations between bakery businesses and other food and beverage establishments, such as coffee shops or restaurants, can create synergy and boost sales, which can help bakeries expand their reach and customer base, propelling market growth. Furthermore, the growing digital marketing is engaging with customers through social media platforms that can effectively promote their products and connect with a tech-savvy audience, contributing to market expansion.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

