Flavonoids Market Trends, Demand, Size, Growth, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Flavonoids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on flavonoids market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global flavonoids market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2024-2032.

Flavonoids are a diverse group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants, known for their numerous health benefits and antioxidant properties. These bioactive molecules are an essential part of our diet, contributing to the color, flavor, and health-promoting qualities of various fruits, vegetables, and herbs. They help protect cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. This antioxidant effect is believed to contribute to the overall health benefits associated with consuming flavonoid-rich foods. Flavonoids are classified into several subclasses, such as flavonols, flavones, flavanones, and anthocyanins, each with unique properties and sources.



Market Trends:

The growing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with flavonoids is driving the global market. Flavonoids are a group of phytonutrients found in various fruits, vegetables, and plants, and their potential to provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties has garnered significant attention in the health and wellness sector. Moreover, the rising interest in preventive healthcare and the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle have boosted the demand for flavonoid-rich foods and supplements. Consumers are seeking natural solutions to maintain their health and well-being, and flavonoids, with their potential to support heart health, cognitive function, and immune system function, align with these preferences. Additionally, scientific research continues to uncover the potential health benefits of flavonoids, further driving market growth.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Bordas S.A.

Cayman Chemical Company

Extrasynthese

Flavon Usa LLC

Indena S.p.A.

INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc.

Nutralliance, Merck KGaA Quercis Pharma AG

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, form and application.

Breakup by Type:



Anthocyanin

Flavones

Flavan-3-ols

Flavonol

Anthoxanthin

Isoflavones Others

Breakup by Form:



Powder Liquid

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Animal Feed Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

