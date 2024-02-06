Global Waste To Energy Market Size 2023: Outlook Report And Growth Forecast 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

MARC Group's report titled“ Waste to Energy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How much is the waste-to-energy market worth?

The global waste to energy market size reached US$ 41.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 5.99%

during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Waste to Energy Industry:

Increasing Waste Generation:

The first significant factor driving the global waste-to-energy market is the substantial increase in waste generation across the globe. Urbanization, population growth, and industrialization have led to a dramatic rise in the production of municipal solid waste (MSW). This increase in waste poses a pressing challenge for waste management systems, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Traditional waste disposal methods, such as landfilling, have limitations. Landfills require vast amounts of land, are often unsightly, emit harmful greenhouse gases like methane, and pose environmental risks, including groundwater contamination. Incineration, another common method, can release pollutants into the air. In response to these challenges, waste-to-energy technologies have gained traction. These technologies offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution by converting non-recyclable waste materials into electricity or heat. This process reduces the volume of waste going to landfills and also generates clean energy, contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Renewable Energy Goals and Sustainability Initiatives:

The second crucial factor propelling the global waste-to-energy market is the increasing adoption of renewable energy goals and sustainability initiatives by governments, organizations, and communities worldwide. Climate change concerns and the desire to reduce carbon emissions have led to a greater emphasis on renewable energy sources. Waste-to-energy projects align perfectly with these objectives. By converting waste into clean energy, these projects contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. They are a sustainable way to produce electricity or heat while simultaneously addressing the waste management challenge. Countries are setting ambitious targets for renewable energy adoption, and waste-to-energy technologies play a vital role in achieving these goals. They offer a reliable and consistent source of renewable energy, reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing the carbon footprint of energy production.

Energy Security and Resource Conservation:

The third factor driving the global waste-to-energy market is the growing concern over energy security and the conservation of valuable resources. Energy security has become a paramount issue for many nations, especially those heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels. Waste-to-energy technologies offer a localized and reliable energy supply, reducing the vulnerability to energy supply disruptions. By converting waste materials into electricity or heat, waste-to-energy systems contribute to diversifying the energy mix. This diversification enhances energy security by reducing dependence on fossil fuels, which are subject to price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions. Moreover, waste-to-energy processes do more than produce energy. They also recover valuable resources from the waste stream, turning what was once considered waste into valuable commodities. Metals, glass, and plastics can be separated and reclaimed for recycling, reducing the need for virgin resource extraction. This resource conservation aspect is pivotal in a world where the sustainable use of resources is becoming increasingly critical.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/waste-to-energy-market/requestsample

Who are the leaders in waste-to-energy?

Leading Companies Operating in the Global

Waste to Energy Industry:



A2A SpA

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

China Everbright International Limited

CNIM

Covanta Holding Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

John Wood Group plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Ramboll Group A/S

Veolia Environnement S.A. WIN Waste Innovations

Waste to Energy Market Report Segmentation:



By Technology:



Thermal



Incineration



Pyrolysis

Gasification

Biochemical Others

Thermal (incineration) dominates the market due to its widespread adoption for waste-to-energy conversion, leveraging heat generated from burning waste materials to produce electricity or heat, offering an efficient and proven method for waste management and clean energy generation.

By Waste Type:



Municipal Waste

Process Waste

Agriculture Waste

Medical Waste Others

Municipal waste holds maximum number of shares as it represents the bulk of waste generated by households, businesses, and institutions, making it the most significant source of feedstock for waste-to-energy facilities.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the waste to energy market is attributed to its strong commitment to sustainable waste management practices, stringent environmental regulations, and significant investments in waste-to-energy infrastructure.

Global Waste-to-Energy Market Trends:

Waste-to-energy technologies encourage waste reduction and promote the concept of a circular economy. By converting non-recyclable waste into valuable energy and resources, they minimize the need for landfilling or incineration, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and efficient use of materials. Additionally, ongoing advancements in waste-to-energy technologies have significantly improved their efficiency and environmental performance. These innovations include better combustion processes, advanced emission control systems, and optimized energy recovery techniques. These improvements make waste-to-energy solutions more attractive and environmentally friendly.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163