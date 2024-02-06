FDA Roundup: February 6, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On Monday, the FDA issued an outbreak advisory warning consumers not to eat, sell, or serve recalled brands of cheeses, sour creams (cremas), or yogurts manufactured by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheeses manufactured by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California. There are 26 illnesses with 23 hospitalizations in 11 states. The firm has recalled several dairy products and has temporarily ceased the production and distribution of these products while their investigation is ongoing. The FDA's investigation is ongoing, and the FDA will continue to update this advisory as information becomes available.



On Monday, the American Dental Association Science and Research Institute, the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, and the Center for Integrative Global Oral Health at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine issued a new clinical practice guideline detailing dental pain management strategies for adolescents and adults . The development of this guideline was funded by an FDA-provided grant. An FDA-commissioned report by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine recommended that the guideline be developed.

On Monday, the FDA issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) to Fontem US LLC., for four blu Disposable and one myblu brand e-cigarette products. The denied products include a prefilled menthol e-liquid and several flavored disposable e-cigarettes. The company must not market or distribute these products in the United States or they risk FDA enforcement action.



