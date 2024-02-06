America's Krewe, The Krewe Of Europa's 2024 Travel Parade Schedule

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Krewe Trustee Karen Bachler at the 2023 Galway City Ireland St Patrick's Parade

Tampa Fl based Krewe of Europa Official Major Travel Parade Schedule

- Craig BachlerTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa Florida based 501c3 social and philanthropy parade organization with members across the United States and throughout Europe has released the confirmed 2024 travel parades. The Krewe will start the 2024 travel season with an appearance in the Boston Massachusettes St Patrick's Parade March 17 2024, in a statement released by Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees.“The krewe members are excited to support one of the largest and oldest St Patrick's Parades in the world in the historic city of Boston.”"Bostonians were the first to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in North America. On March 17, 1737, as a gesture of solidarity among the city's new Irish immigrants, Boston's Irish community joined together in festivities of their homeland and to honor the memory of the Patron Saint of Ireland. Banquets and parades to celebrate the occasion became common, with Boston's early St. Patrick's Day Parades occurring downtown by the Ancient Order of Hibernians," according to the Allied War Veterans Council of Boston, the parades organizerThe Krewe of Europa represents The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of the new nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country. The Krewe has members in 17 states and four European Countries with membership growing across the globe.Also, for 2024, the Krewe will be traveling to Helsinki Finland to appear in the Helsinki Samba Carnival and parade on June 8th. This carnival is the largest Samba Carnival outside of South America. The Helsinki Samba Carnival is organized by the Association of Finnish Samba Schools (SSKL) based in Helsinki Finland. The colorful festival will also include a music festival, parties acrosss the city and a Metallica Concert.In October, the Krewe will travel to Blankenberg Belgium to appear in the Blankenberg Halloween parade and Carnival. Blankenberg Belgium's Halloween Parade is one of the largest in Europe. The Krewe will also have their annual ball while in Blankenberg, While traveling to Belgium, the Krewe will tour the country and participate in events such as Belgium Waffle lessons, beer making and tasting by a well known brewe master and also learning how to make Belgium Chocolates.Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe experience to the world's stage by following their motto of“Making Miles of Smiles Across the Globe, One Parade at a Time” while celebrating history. Europa travels to major parades across the globe, has appeared in the Juneau Alaska 4th of July celebrations, in St Patrick's in Galway City and Craughwell Ireland, parades in Germany, America's Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma celebrating the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, annually at the Gatlinburg Tn Fantasy of Lights and in Tampa Florida's Gasparilla parade.Every year, the Krewe continues to make history as they travel to destiinations across the globe. The Krewe of Europa is a member of the FECC (Federation of European Carnival Cities), the largest association of its type with over 500 members across Europe, Caribean and parts of the America's. To request Europa to appear in a specific event or learn more about membership, visit .

