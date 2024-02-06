Dosomething Launches 'Science Go Seek' $3,000 Grant Challenge To Fuel STEM Education At Schools Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Science Go Seek inspires young people to see how STEM is relevant to their lives by seeking out hidden connections between STEM and their hobbies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DoSomething, the hub for youth-centered activism, with support from 3M, the global manufacturing company that applies science and innovation to improve the lives of communities across the globe, launched Science Go Seek . The competition rallies young people and schools nationwide to explore how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) interact with our everyday world. Middle and high schoolers participate by recording and sharing a 30-60 second video highlighting the hidden connections between STEM and their hobbies or interests. Young people are eligible to win a $2,500 scholarship each month through March 31, 2024, and participating schools that upload the most videos will be awarded a $3,000 grant to help expand experiential STEM learning in their school district.Science Go Seek inspires young people to research and learn more about how STEM operates within their everyday lives, for example, they can explore music through the lens of neuroscience or baking through the lens of chemistry. The campaign features a“STEM blender” that generates unique search prompts to kickstart young people's research.With STEM occupations experiencing a remarkable 79% growth over the past three decades and poised to continue this upward trajectory, DoSomething aims to equip students and schools to expand STEM resources through more afterschool programs, mentorships, and experiential learning opportunities like Science Go Seek that make STEM accessible to diverse learners.Danica M., an 18-year-old DoSomething member and Science Go Seek participant shared,“I wholeheartedly believe that this program has helped me to rethink the use of STEM in my life as the research I did opened my eyes to the interesting phenomena that exist everywhere around me, every second of the day.”“As a global science, technology and manufacturing company, we at 3M know how widespread the world of STEM can be. We are excited to partner with DoSomething to help empower the next generation of STEM leaders by opening their minds to new paths and opportunities,” said Michael Stroik, Vice President, 3M Community Relations.Keely Quinn, Director of Programming & Impact at DoSomething shared,“Science Go Seek offers schools a golden opportunity to integrate STEM across disciplines and inspire students to follow their curiosity beyond the classroom. By conducting their own investigations into the world of STEM, we're closing the diversity and readiness gaps that still persist by helping young people see themselves in this growing field.”Teachers and educators must fill out this form to get started in the competition. Once enrolled, students can sign-up to submit a thirty to sixty-second video showcasing hidden connections between STEM and their hobbies or interests.Science Go Seek will be available until March 31st, 2024. To learn more about Science Go Seek and access curated STEM resources visit:About DoSomethingDoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the digital hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 6 million young people representing every S code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 415,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething, you are joining anm inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.About 3M3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M/news.

Shantel Risher

DoSomething

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok