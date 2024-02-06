               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


2/6/2024 3:12:56 PM

    Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

    2/6/2024 - 10:07 AM EST - Prime Mining Corp. : Is reporting expansion drilling results from the Company's Los Reyes Project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. The Company is reporting 21 core holes at Tahonitas with the following highlights: 3.59 grams per tonne gold-equivalent (3.54 gpt Au and 4.1 gpt Ag) over 6.6 m estimated true width (etw) in hole 23TA-85, including: 6.21 gpt AuEq (6.17 gpt Au and 2.9 gpt Ag) over 1.4 m etw, and including; 12.35 gpt AuEq (12.10 gpt Au and 19.1 gpt Ag) over 1.0 m etw. Prime Mining Corp. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $2.15.





