(MENAFN- Baystreet) Precision Drilling

2/6/2024 10:02 AM EST

HLS Therapeutics Inc.2/6/2024 9:57 AM ESTCabral Gold Inc.2/6/2024 9:54 AM ESTLavras Gold Corp.2/6/2024 9:50 AM ESTTribeca Resources Corporation2/6/2024 9:47 AM ESTCopper Fox Metals Inc.2/6/2024 9:42 AM ESTElement79 Gold Corp2/6/2024 9:36 AM ESTCalibre Mining Corp2/6/2024 9:35 AM ESTInternational Petroleum Corporation2/6/2024 9:31 AM ESTCanacol Energy Ltd.2/5/2024 10:49 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Stocks in Play

2/6/2024 - 10:07 AM EST - Prime Mining Corp. : Is reporting expansion drilling results from the Company's Los Reyes Project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. The Company is reporting 21 core holes at Tahonitas with the following highlights: 3.59 grams per tonne gold-equivalent (3.54 gpt Au and 4.1 gpt Ag) over 6.6 m estimated true width (etw) in hole 23TA-85, including: 6.21 gpt AuEq (6.17 gpt Au and 2.9 gpt Ag) over 1.4 m etw, and including; 12.35 gpt AuEq (12.10 gpt Au and 19.1 gpt Ag) over 1.0 m etw. Prime Mining Corp. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $2.15.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks