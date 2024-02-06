(MENAFN- Baystreet) Honda Recall

DocuSign Announcing LayoffsClean Harbor Flat on Buying HEPACOEli Lilly Reports Blowout Quarter As Obesity Drug Sales AccelerateTrade Ideas: Intel, DocuSign, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Splash Makes Splash over Sea World Partnership

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBEV) watched its shares slowly climb Tuesday, as the portfolio company of leading beverage brands announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the addition of Sea World Parks & Entertainment to its growing list of large venue customers.

Sea World Parks & Entertainment, a renowned leader in family entertainment and education, will now offer Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco Sangria in all of its parks across California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas. This opportunity supports Splash Beverage Group's position as a premier provider of high-quality beverages and underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint in key markets.

Sea World Parks is best known for its 12 U.S. theme parks, which collectively host millions of guests annually. With a diverse portfolio of brands and a commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences, Sea World Parks & Entertainment offers Splash Beverage Group an unparalleled platform to showcase its Pulpoloco brand to a wide and diverse audience.

CMO Bill Meissner added, "This collaboration not only represents a significant growth opportunity for Splash, but it also allows us to introduce our delicious Pulpoloco Sangria to millions of visitors across Sea World, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove, and Sesame Place parks. This opportunity comes as a result of the hard work being done by the team to expand our distribution network and reach to important customers like Sea World."

SBEV shares acquired two cents, or 5.7%, to 37 cents.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks