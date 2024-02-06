(MENAFN- Baystreet)
U.S. Futures Little Changed
Rates Spike, Stocks Subside
Markets Shy from Record Levels on Fed Words
Dow Drops 300+ as Yields Soar
Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, February 6, 2024
S&P Stuck in Minus Territory Advertisment
The S&P 500 was little changed on Tuesday following a selloff spurred by higher bond yields and worries that the Federal Reserve may not cut rates as much as Wall Street had hoped.
The Dow Jones Industrials broke for lunch ahead 66.07 points to 38,446.19.
The S&P 500 index subtracted 5.63 points to 4,937.18.
The NASDAQ index sank 75.85 points to 15,521.82.
Palantir Technologies surged 19% after the company posted a revenue beat in the fourth quarter, while Spotify Technology popped more than 6% after topping expectations and posting an increase in Premium subscribers.
Tuesday marks around the halfway point of the earnings season, with reports from Amgen, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ford after the bell.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.10% from Monday's 4.17%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices jumped 96 cents to $73.74 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened nine dollars to $2,051.20.
