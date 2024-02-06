(MENAFN- Baystreet) Thermal Energy at 52-Week High on News

Brookfield, Gabriel at 52-Week Highs on NewsDistrict, Intrepid at 52-Week Highs on NewsPlaymaker, Vext at 52-Week Highs on NewsCelestica, Spectral, CGI Among Stocks at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, February 6, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Enterprise, Mainstreet, Queen's Road at 52-Week Highs on News Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents Tuesday. Enterprise Group, announces its select, unaudited preliminary financial results for Q4 and year end 2023, after market close on February 7.Mainstreet Equity Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $157.00 Tuesday. In Q1 2024, Mainstreet posted its ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit, year-over-year growth across all key operating metrics. Funds from operations before current income tax grew near the fastest rates in Mainstreet history at 32%, FFO increased 23%, net operating income increased 23%, same-asset NOI rose 16% and rental revenues grew 19%.Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Tuesday. Queen's Road has received notice from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. that Wyloo has entered into binding agreements with a group of non-Canadian investors. The investors have agreed to purchase 107,770,605 common shares of QRC, representing 100% of the QRC shares owned by Wyloo.American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBU) hit a new 52-week high of $31.06 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $33.04 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Beyond Oil Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.22 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $172.95 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $113.51 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.73 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cematrix Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.57 Tuesday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.66 Monday. No news stories available today.Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $49.75 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Green Thumb Industries Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $18.69 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $100.89 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.KDA Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.McCoy Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.99 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.96 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $117.39 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $51.98 Tuesday. No news stories available today.VitalHub (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.22 Tuesday. No news stories available today.5N Plus Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.21 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $212.22 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Wall Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.52 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $201.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks