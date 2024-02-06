IR Announces Expansion Into Quebec

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

IR Supplies and Services (IR) is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Canadian business operation of U.S. based Test Equipment Distributors LLC (TED) located in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec.

“Expanding our operations to service even more of Canada has been a part of our long-term plans and we are excited to now have achieved that,” said Robert Muschket, president of IR. “The changeover of TED Canada to IR has been very positive and very thorough. Together we've had the best interest of staff, vendors, and most importantly, valued clients in mind.”

With the finalization of the purchase, IR now has three locations: the original location in Edmonton, Alberta, the more recent location in Burlington, Ontario, and now the third location in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, a suburb of Greater Montreal. With a strong and agile sales team, client support will expand to not only the Montreal area, but it will strengthen IR's presence coast-to-coast.

“IR and TED have a relationship that goes back several years,” explains IR vice president, Robbie VanHoek. “We've worked together on several fronts with an ongoing focus on client needs. Providing NDT solutions has always been foremost in our mind.”

Operations at the Vaudreuil-Dorion location will continue as the transition is underway. “We are going to hit the ground running,” explains Muschket. “An integral part of our exchange is knowing the expertise of the existing staff will support a smooth changeover. Key people from our other locations will be at our new Quebec location to help facilitate the merging of the two businesses.”

Commenting on the announcement, Leon Bunch, president of Test Equipment Distributors LLC and CEO of its parent company Integrity Aerospace Group, said,“As a leading equipment and service provider in the NDT industry, this sale of our Canadian assets was very carefully considered and is part of TED's strategic plan to focus on and pursue growth opportunities that best leverage our skills and resources for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders. We have full confidence that IR intends to maintain and build upon the solid relationships and reputable business that we have built in Canada.”

For more information on IR Supplies and Services, visit the IR website at IRSS .