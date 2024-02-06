(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Southview Timberland Investments is proud to announce that for the first time since its official company launch, it is accepting investors with the aim of making the sustainable asset class, timberland, accessible to a broader audience. Southview stands out for its innovative approach to managing timberland investments, combining financial acumen with on-the-ground operational expertise.







Southview Timberland Investments is led by Founders John Brenard and Terry Myers. John Brenard is a financial professional with a decade of wealth management experience from the firms J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Advisors, and Smith Barney. A seasoned financial advisor, and a firsthand investor in Timberland, he brings finance and operations leadership to the company. Terry Myers is a self-made timberland investor and has 30+ years of timberland management experience, with a particular focus on property value maximization and land optimization. With their partnership strengthened over a decade of investing in timberland, the partners bring a rare synergy to Southview, putting them in a position to be a recognized and respected name in the investment management industry.

Southview employs a holistic strategy that goes beyond traditional timberland investments. The business is strategically positioned in the Southeast US, an area that is rich in natural resources and offers a favorable climate for timberland. They leverage the Southeast's recent population influx, taking advantage of opportunistic land sales and the increasing demand for timber produced in the Southern US.

The organization addresses the issue of limited investor access to direct timberland investments and acts as a gateway for their clients to tap into local knowledge and sustainable practices, along with adding diversification to their portfolio in the process. In addition, Southview's strategy meets a growing desire amongst investors for their portfolio assets to act as natural climate solutions. Their commitment to timberland investments extends beyond financial gains as they give precedence to sustainable practices. By managing in this way, they are not only ensuring the health of the forest but also their investor's interests. As Southview develops into a more public brand, the founders seek to build an investment company that ensures that timberland as an asset reaches a wider audience. The business has now opened its doors to a broader pool of partners, focusing on accredited investors, family offices, and select institutions.

For more information on Southview Timberland Investments and to get in touch with their team, visit their website .

