Margulies Perruzzi Expands Healthcare Studio With New Hire, Promotions

Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that it has expanded its healthcare studio with the addition of Milly Baker as Senior Medical Planner, and the promotions of John Fowler to Director of Healthcare and Julia Donahue to Job Captain.

MP's scope of healthcare services includes programming and planning, site evaluation, clinical test fits, ground up construction, interior design, sustainable design, WELL Building, and LEAN process improvement. MP's healthcare projects benefit from a collaborative approach to working with clients in order to expand capacity and achieve their institutional goals. Their healthcare experts balance leading and listening to deliver projects that improve workflow efficiencies, clinical outcomes, patient experiences and facility operations.

John Fowler, AIA, EDAC, LEED AP

Associate Principal, Partner, and Director of Healthcare

John has been designing and managing healthcare projects of increasing size and complexities for over 20 years. He is passionate about healthcare design and sees every challenge as an opportunity to improve the built environment for patients and the clinicians that care for them.

In his new role as Director of Healthcare, he will lead the healthcare studio at MP, including working with individual clients to understand their needs, directing design teams to achieve optimal results for those clients, and building on the growth of the studio through an approach emphasizing continual education and skill development.

John holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the Boston Architectural College (BAC), and he is a member of American Institute of Architects (AIA), Boston Society of Architects (BSA), National Council of Architectural Registration Board (NCARB), U.S. Green Building Council, and Center for Health Design.

"For the past six years, John has been an integral part of our Healthcare studio, leading project teams, managing client relations, participating in strategic planning, and being involved with business development," said Dan Perruzzi, AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner. "With his successful track record of managing complex projects, we are confident in his ability to expand MP's business in the healthcare sector."

Milly Baker, AIA, ACHA, LEED APA

Senior Medical Planner

Milly is an architect and medical planner with more than 30 years of experience designing complex new facilities for many of the major healthcare entities in the New England region. Her experience includes senior roles in the architecture industry, as well as in-house planning for a healthcare organization. Milly received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon.

"As Senior Medical Planner, Milly will bring extensive healthcare planning expertise to a variety of projects across the studio, providing thoughtful customized solutions that increase patient satisfaction and improve clinical processes," said John.

Julia Donahue, IIDA, NCIDQ, WELL AP

Job Captain

Julia is a detail-oriented job captain and interior designer with a diverse range of experience. From creating test fits, floor plans, and finish selections to construction drawings, construction administration, and consultant coordination, her strong technical skills and critical eye create designs that respond to each client and project's unique needs. Julia earned a Master of Interior Architecture from Boston Architectural College (BAC) and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture & Art History from Roger Williams University.

"Julia's promotion is indicative of her dedication to our healthcare projects and clients," said John. "In her new role, Julia will coordinate the design team efforts to meet deliverable milestones while continuing to work closely with end user clinicians and facility staff to ensure the projects meet goals and standards our clients expect."

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at .

Media Contact:

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

[email protected]

