Sinclair And Futuri Announce Strategic Partnership To Innovate Television Sales With AI Technology

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Sinclair Broadcast Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc. (SBGI), together with Futuri, a leader in AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that will integrate Futuri's advanced AI-driven sales system, TopLine®, into Sinclair's 186 owned and or operated television stations, spanning 85 markets.

The decision to adopt TopLine® AI follows a successful pilot program initiated during the summer 2023. The pilot demonstrated the tool's effectiveness in improving sales efficiency and revenue growth. TopLine® combines AI technology with sales research and data-driven presentations, empowering sales teams to extend into new categories, get more appointments, and reach new types of buyers.

This partnership marks a significant step in both companies' commitment to technological advancement in the broadcasting industry. The collaboration not only signifies Sinclair's dedication to operational efficiency and innovation but also highlights Futuri's role as a key player in revolutionizing media sales processes.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Futuri and the integration of TopLine® into our sales operations," said Ryan Moore, Chief Revenue Officer, Sinclair, Inc. "This technology not only equips our sales team with cutting-edge tools and a competitive edge to engage new advertisers, but it also empowers them to spend more quality time with our clients, enhancing our relationships and driving our sales strategy forward."

"Sinclair's adoption of TopLine® represents a shared commitment to innovation and a significant leap forward for the media industry," said Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futuri. "Sinclair's forward-thinking ethos perfectly complements our vision at Futuri, setting the stage for exciting developments in media technology and audience engagement."

Advertisers interested in enhancing their ad buys and developing targeted audience advertising should contact their local Sinclair station.

Television broadcasters interested in learning more about TopLine's sales intelligence system can visit TopLineforTV

About Sinclair Broadcast Group:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation's largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at .

About Futuri Media

Futuri is a global leader in AI solutions that drive audience and revenue growth for broadcasters,digital publishers, and content creators. Founded in 2009, Cleveland-based Futuri is at the forefront of AI-powered audience engagement and sales technology, trusted by thousands of broadcasters around the world. Key solutions include TopLine, a sales intelligence system designed to enhance local advertising sales and expedite the sales cycle; TopicPulse, an AI-powered story discovery system that provides real-time insights and predictions about trending topics; and AudioAI, a cutting-edge system that enables broadcasters to create AI-powered hosts, streamline commercial production, and automate podcast creation. More information about Futuri is available at

