Rismedia Honors Buffini & Company Founder And CEO As 2024 Newsmakers For The Fifth Consecutive Year

This honor celebrates Brian and Dermot's influential contributions and commitment to revolutionizing the real estate market, marking them as transformative forces and deserving of national recognition.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / RISMedia, the leading news provider for the residential real estate industry, has recognized Buffini & Company 's Founder and Chairman, Brian Buffini, and CEO, Dermot Buffini, as RISMedia's 2024 Newsmakers. In its 7th annual Real Estate Newsmakers program, RISMedia is spotlighting the outstanding achievement of industry thought leaders and changemakers who are not only shaping a promising future for the industry but also going above and beyond to make a positive impact on their companies, clients, and communities.

Brian Buffini was honored in the Influencer category, celebrated for his visionary capacity to reshape the real estate landscape and his predictive insight into the industry's future. Dermot Buffini was celebrated in the Crusader category, recognized for his vigorous advocacy for causes greater than themselves. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Brian and Dermot have both been honored by RISMedia.

"This continued recognition by RISMedia further emphasizes Buffini & Company's overarching mission of helping our clients improve their lives personally and professionally," said Brian. "I am humbled to be named a real estate Influencer and look forward to providing more innovative solutions and contributions for agents to own listings and win market share as I have for over 30 years."

"Buffini & Company will always prioritize the success of our clients who look to us to stay ahead of market trends and provide them with the best resources for a path to success. Thank you, RISMedia, for recognizing Buffini's efforts as we remain committed to being one of the highest regarded coaching and training organizations of real estate professionals," added Dermot.

RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers included hundreds of industry leaders in the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each awardee was selected based on their capacity to effectively respond to the challenges posed by economic and health crises while achieving notable success for their companies and contributing to their communities.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit .

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and emigrated to San Diego, Calif. in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation's top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom, and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of "It's a Good Life " podcast where he delivers simple tips, tools, and training for a good life. He is a New York Times, Amazon, and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, "The Emigrant Edge."

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income, and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships, and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker, and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, Calif. from Dublin, Ireland in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

