New Dating App, Onmybehalf, Offers An Innovative Approach To Finding Love

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / OnMyBehalf announces the launch of their mobile dating app in Los Angeles this week. Free to download for iPhone and Android users, OnMyBehalf offers an innovative and often overlooked method of finding love - by utilizing users' close family and friends to vet candidates.

OnMyBehalf Dating App

"With the help of your friends and family, we can create a safer, more supportive, and more enjoyable dating experience for everyone involved," said Dr. Bruce Reaves, OnMyBehalf Founder & CEO.

OnMyBehalf has revolutionized the process of online dating by involving the people who know the user best. Users can create a dating profile and then send an invitation to their chosen loved ones to swipe through other profiles on their behalf.

Powerful & Effective Features

Users can access various features within the app to streamline the dating process. When a matchmaker finds a standout profile, they can quickly send it to a dater to gauge their interest. Daters can organize their potential interests into vetted groups, including yes, no, or maybe.

Once connected, daters can break the ice with an in-app chat, entertaining game, or pre-set introduction to start a conversation.

Beneficial Security Measures

While online dating has simplified meeting new people, the creators of OnMyBehalf have bolstered user safety and security by incorporating a critical layer of trust: the involvement of family and friends in the vetting process.

The app emphasizes connections pre-vetted and endorsed by a user's chosen matchmakers, reducing the chances of encountering disingenuous profiles. Instead of navigating the uncertainty of meeting someone online alone, users engage with daters who have been assessed for compatibility by those who know them best.

This additional layer of confidence helps to ensure that daters are matched with pre-vetted individuals who share common interests and values. This innovative approach saves time and directs energy toward more meaningful conversations and interactions.

A Holistic Approach to Dating

In a digital age where technology has facilitated many new connections, understanding a person's true character through a screen has become increasingly complex.

OnMyBehalf adopts a community-centric approach to connect users with potential partners with similar values and interests. The platform seeks to provide an environment free of endless swiping and mismatched profiles.

By incorporating the input of friends and family into the matchmaking process, OnMyBehalf strives to offer an online dating experience that is both enjoyable and secure.

Download OnMyBehalf

Navigating the dating landscape can be daunting, with many feeling too intimidated or overwhelmed to create an online profile. This fear can lead to missed opportunities for love and connection.

OnMyBehalf reimagines this journey by incorporating a user's most trusted circle - their family and friends - into the matchmaking process, making it a collective, reassuring, and enjoyable experience.

Learn more about OnMyBehalf or download the app for free on the Mac App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.

