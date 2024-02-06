Southeast Primary Care Partners Choose Mental Health Technologies For Behavioral Health Screening

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / With the mission of enabling primary care providers to provide comprehensive care to each patient, Southeast Primary Care Partners have implemented behavioral health screening through the Mental Health Technologies SmarTestTM platform.





The screening process has become entirely automated for patients and providers with MHT's patented SmarTestTM platform. The SmarTestTM Machine Learning technology allows Southeast Primary Care Partners to not only identify patients struggling with their mental health, but it also bridges the gap between behavioral and primary health care by referring patients struggling to Lifestance Health, MHT's behavioral health partner.

In the last 90 days of testing, just over 12,000 patients were tested. Of those patients who received a conditional question asking if they would like to be contacted by Lifestance Health, 83% of them said "yes" indicating they would like more information for additional treatment options.

Additionally, in the last 90 days, 2.7% of patients indicated suicidal tendencies. The MHT platform can redirect these patients upon assessment completion to the 988 Suicide Hotline, providing them with mental health resources instantly.

"MHT has been a game changer in improving the standard of patient care we provide. SmarTestTM not only automates the entire screening process and collects valuable patient data, but also provides a solution for those patients struggling. All in all, this partnership has had a positive impact on the level of care we offer at Southeast Medical. We value working with the MHT team," said Craig Worland, Chief Operating Officer at Southeast Primary Care Partners.

Southeast Primary Care Partners is physician-founded and led. As an open collaboration between dedicated and passionate primary care practices and specialists, we give physicians all the resources they need to keep their practices running smoothly while protecting what makes them unique.

MHT's SmarTestTM is a cloud-based HIPAA-compliant platform for screening and recurring testing for Mental Disorders, Learning Disorders, Addictions, Wellness, ADD/ADHD, and Chronic Pain. Learn more about how MHT can automate the mental health & substance abuse screening process for health care providers at .

