Fast Pace Health's Behavioral Health Team: Blazing Trails In Rural Mental Healthcare In 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Fast Pace Health is thrilled to announce and celebrate its Behavioral Health team's remarkable achievements in 2023. Under the leadership of Robert "Bob" McKenzie, Executive Sponsor of Behavioral Health, and the direction of Nikita Duke, Vice President of Operations - Behavioral Health, the team has demonstrated dedication to expanding services, enhancing accessibility, and pioneering innovative initiatives to champion mental health across Fast Pace Health locations in TN, KY, LA, MS, AL, and IN.

Fast Pace Behavioral Health's Remarkable Journey

Since its inception in 2018, Mr. McKenzie and Ms. Duke have transformed Fast Pace Behavioral Health from a single-provider program, into a robust team of over 40 dedicated professionals. These professionals work across six states, delivering exceptional care to more than 265 healthcare locations.

In 2023, Fast Pace Behavioral Health made significant strides in expanding access to mental health care by considerably augmenting its workforce. Nine full-time Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioners and six full-time therapists joined the program. In recognition of the crucial role they play, Jennifer Coffin, PMHNP, and Janette Hayes, RN, were promoted to the positions of Team Lead. They join the ranks of existing Team Leaders Leigh "Abbie" Hammond, LCSW, and Misty Cobb-Driskell, MA, providing invaluable support to ensure every provider can offer comprehensive virtual care to patients in underserved rural communities.

In addition, Fast Pace Health, under the leadership of Mr. McKenzie, Ms. Duke, and Fast Pace Health's Chief Medical Officer, Sarika Aggarwal, MD, took the initiative to become one of the earliest adopters of The United States Preventive Services Task Force's recently updated guidance for mental health screenings. This groundbreaking effort empowered Fast Pace Health to identify more patients grappling with mental health challenges and swiftly connect them with dedicated providers poised to offer assistance.

As a testament to these extraordinary efforts and the unyielding dedication of all Fast Pace Behavioral Health Team Members, Fast Pace Health nearly doubled the number of behavioral health patients served in 2023. The team is enthusiastic about the prospect of continued growth in 2024 and remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible, high-quality mental health care.

A Vision for Accessible Mental Health Care

"We are immensely proud of the strides made by our team in 2023," expressed Bob McKenzie, Executive Sponsor of Behavioral Health. "With Nikita's guidance and the steadfast support of our Team Leads, Jennifer, Abbie, Jan, and Misty, Fast Pace Health's Behavioral Health Team is revolutionizing healthcare delivery in rural areas while enhancing the overall well-being of our communities."

About Fast Pace Health

Fast Pace Health is dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality medical and behavioral health services to communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Indiana. With an unwavering commitment to patient care, Fast Pace Health continues to expand its reach, improve healthcare access, and positively impact the lives of individuals and families in underserved areas.

