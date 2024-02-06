The Center By Lendistry Launches New Visual Identity

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The brand refresh aligns with national strategy to support diverse small businesses and local communities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / The Center by Lendistry, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved small businesses, today announced the launch of its new visual identity. The new logo, color palette, and updated website represent The Center's evolving mission and vision.

Over the past year, The Center's leadership team and Board focused on creating a national strategy for offering inclusive business advising, access to capital, and building a strong small business ecosystem. These efforts aim to drive small business growth, create jobs, and build generational wealth within local communities.

"The unveiling of our new brand identity marks a pivotal moment in The Center's journey," said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry. "As we expand our work nationally, it's crucial that our brand reflects the energy, inclusivity, and forward-thinking approach that defines us. Our new logo embodies not just our commitment to underserved communities, but also our vision for a future where economic opportunities are accessible to all."

The new brand identity is more than a visual makeover. The fresh, modern logo and color palette have been carefully chosen to resonate with the diversity and vibrancy of the entrepreneurs The Center serves. The redesigned website offers an intuitive, user-friendly experience.

"This brand refresh is a step forward in our coordinated effort to champion small businesses and build wealth where it's needed most," added Thrash-Ntuk. "When small businesses succeed, communities thrive. We look forward to continuing this important work with our partners, funders, and the entrepreneurs we serve."

Everett K. Sands, CEO of Lendistry, commented on the partnership, "Lendistry and The Center work together to connect entrepreneurs with the resources they need to achieve their dreams. This rebranding represents our joint mission of not just financing but holistically supporting today's underserved and undercapitalized small businesses in sustainable growth."

The Center invites everyone to join them in their mission of creating a more equitable and prosperous future for small business owners across the nation.

About The Center by Lendistry

The Center by Lendistry is a nonprofit organization that supports diverse small businesses through education, technical assistance, and access to competitive financing. With a focus on accelerating economic development and closing the racial wealth gap, The Center anchors small businesses and the communities where they do business. The Center is a strategic partner to Lendistry, a minority-led, technology-enabled Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that provides loans and other financial products to underserved small business owners.

For more information about The Center by Lendistry, visit thecenterbylendistry .

