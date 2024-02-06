Standard Heating, Cooling, And Insulating Receives Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MARCY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Standard Heating, Cooling, and Insulating is proud to announce that it has been formally accredited as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the New York State Department of Economic Development Division of Minority and Women's Business Development (DMWBD). This distinguished certification recognizes Standard Heating, Cooling, and Insulating as a woman-owned and operated business that meets the DMWBD's rigorous standards.

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier for businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the U.S. Its comprehensive certification process includes a thorough examination of a company's ownership, management, finances, and operations to confirm that it is at least 51% owned, managed, and operated by women.

"We are honored to have received this certification, which acknowledges our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and in our community," said Jennifer Keida, CEO and President of Standard Heating, Cooling, and Insulating. "We believe diversity and inclusiveness are vital to our success, and we are grateful to be recognized as a women-owned business. As a woman and a leader, I am advocating for even more progress in equal policies across our company. This is a period of innovation and growth, and I am excited to see the impact within our commercial division."

As a certified WBE, Standard Heating, Cooling, and Insulating looks forward to new opportunities for collaboration and partnerships that promote economic growth and empowerment while continuing to offer innovative and high-quality solutions to its customers. The company is excited about the prospect of contributing to a more diverse and inclusive business landscape.

About Standard Heating, Cooling, and Insulating

Standard has been a premier insulation provider for more than 90 years. We have serviced the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region of New York for decades, installing and maintaining services like HVAC systems, air purification systems, and more. Our mission is to establish Standard as the go-to provider for the region. To accomplish this feat, we focus on innovative technology and solutions that are designed to provide optimal comfort while solving energy loss problems in retrofits and new construction throughout the Northeast.

