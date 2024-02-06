John R. Lewis Legacy Institute To Host Annual Fundraising Benefit At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / The John R. Lewis Legacy Institute is thrilled to announce its annual fundraising benefit on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the prestigious Mercedes Benz Stadium - Delta Sky360 Club in Atlanta, GA. Themed "The Legacy Continues: Grounded in Love" this year's celebration will be an intimate gathering that will honor the late Congressman John R. Lewis.

Founded in 2021, the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance equity by preserving the legacy of the late Congressman John R. Lewis through dynamic community engagement and service projects. Embracing initiatives deeply rooted in social justice and educational equity, the Institute persists in the pursuit of nonviolent change, equality, and civil rights, ensuring Congressman Lewis' indomitable spirit endures for generations to come.

"This is not just an event; it's a manifestation of our commitment to uphold and further Congressman Lewis's philosophy," says Jerrick Lewis, executive director of the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute and nephew of Congressman Lewis. "It will be a night where we acknowledge and celebrate those who continue to blaze trails, break barriers, and sow seeds of love and unity in our society."

This year, the institute is proud to recognize a distinguished group of honorees who embody the spirit of #GoodTrouble and have made significant contributions in their communities, reflecting the values and vision of Congressman Lewis. This year's honorees include Tequila Smith, Executive Vice President/Covanta; Dr. Andrew Page, Director of Surgical Oncology/Piedmont Hospital; Quinton Riggins, Senior Vice President of Government & Corporate Affairs/Alabama Power; Anthony Brock, Co-Founder and Head of School/Valiant Cross Academy; Careshia Moore, President of Usher's New Look; Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta; and Warrick Dunn, Founder/Warrick Dunn Charities

Sponsors for this year's celebration include: Arthur M. Blank Foundation, Delta Air Lines, The Same House, National Pancreas Foundation, Coca-Cola, Publix Supermarkets and Publix Charities, Northside Hospital, Covanta, Southern Poverty Law Center and 400 Years of African American History Commission.

The Institute is also proud to partner with LRY Media Group, a global event production company, to orchestrate this significant occasion.

All supporters, advocates, and community members are invited to be a part of this extraordinary event.

To secure tickets or learn more about the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute, please visit

For all media inquiries, including requesting media credentials for the event, please contact Garry Lowe at 404-884-8881 or [email protected]

