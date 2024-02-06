Number Of Crimes Decreasing In Georgia, Says Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of crimes reported across Georgia is decreasing, the
Ministry of Internal Affairs said in its latest update of the
figures, adding 64.87 percent of registered crimes had been solved
by investigative agencies in 2023, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Ministry said 54,177 crimes had been recorded in the country
over the past year, of which 35,147 were solved.
It added 178 cases of premeditated murder and attempted murder
had been registered over the year, a decrease of 8.71 percent from
2022.
Drug-related crime
The Ministry said drug crime detection by law enforcement
officers increased by 20.53 percent in 2023, while cybercrime
detection improved by 7.3 percent thanks to the“effective legal
policy” by the Ministry.
Last year the Ministry identified 6,594 drug crimes and solved
6,172 of them. The numbers were 5,471 and 5,170 respectively in
2022.
Road accidents, fires
A total of 5,594 road accidents were reported across Georgia in
2023, with 442 people killed and 7,310 injured, the National
Statistics Office of Georgia said in its latest update.
Last year, 10,564 fires in the country killed 48 people and
injured 205 others, while 380 buildings and structures were
damaged, the Office said.
Trafficking, domestic violence
Fifteen crimes of human trafficking were committed in 2023, of
which eight were solved by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The number of victims of domestic violence stood at 7,773,
including 6,534 women and 1,239 men.
In 2023, the number of crimes committed against sexual freedom
and inviolability increased“in proportion to the increase of trust
and rate of police reporting from the side of victims”, the body
said, also claiming the number of reported forced marriage cases
had also risen due to public information campaigns raising
awareness of the crime in the public.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107818774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.