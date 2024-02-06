Number Of Crimes Decreasing In Georgia, Says Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of crimes reported across Georgia is decreasing, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in its latest update of the figures, adding 64.87 percent of registered crimes had been solved by investigative agencies in 2023, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Ministry said 54,177 crimes had been recorded in the country over the past year, of which 35,147 were solved.

It added 178 cases of premeditated murder and attempted murder had been registered over the year, a decrease of 8.71 percent from 2022.

Drug-related crime

The Ministry said drug crime detection by law enforcement officers increased by 20.53 percent in 2023, while cybercrime detection improved by 7.3 percent thanks to the“effective legal policy” by the Ministry.

Last year the Ministry identified 6,594 drug crimes and solved 6,172 of them. The numbers were 5,471 and 5,170 respectively in 2022.

Road accidents, fires

A total of 5,594 road accidents were reported across Georgia in 2023, with 442 people killed and 7,310 injured, the National Statistics Office of Georgia said in its latest update.

Last year, 10,564 fires in the country killed 48 people and injured 205 others, while 380 buildings and structures were damaged, the Office said.

Trafficking, domestic violence

Fifteen crimes of human trafficking were committed in 2023, of which eight were solved by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The number of victims of domestic violence stood at 7,773, including 6,534 women and 1,239 men.

In 2023, the number of crimes committed against sexual freedom and inviolability increased“in proportion to the increase of trust and rate of police reporting from the side of victims”, the body said, also claiming the number of reported forced marriage cases had also risen due to public information campaigns raising awareness of the crime in the public.