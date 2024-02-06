Kazakhstan Tests Domestically Made Drones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first tests of unmanned aerial vehicles designed specifically for the needs of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan by representatives of local enterprises took place at the base of the military unit of the Air Defense Forces of the Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakhstan Defense Ministry

"All aircraft are equipped with modern video surveillance equipment, sensors, rangefinders and thermal imagers. Various aircraft were presented to the experts. The drones took off into the sky from a catapult using the tension of a special rubber bandage, from a place, rising vertically like a helicopter and continuing to fly like an airplane," the message says.

The ministry noted that drones were developed by local enterprises, and in a short time.

"Domestic manufacturing companies have tried to take into account all the requirements and requests of the military. The adoption of domestically produced drones will significantly save budget funds, and promptly resolve issues of their subsequent maintenance and modernization," the press service stressed.

After the tests were completed, the commission members gave the drone developers recommendations on how to refine the presented models.