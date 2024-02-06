Kazakhstan Tests Domestically Made Drones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first tests of unmanned aerial vehicles designed
specifically for the needs of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan by
representatives of local enterprises took place at the base of the
military unit of the Air Defense Forces of the Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakhstan Defense
Ministry
"All aircraft are equipped with modern video surveillance
equipment, sensors, rangefinders and thermal imagers. Various
aircraft were presented to the experts. The drones took off into
the sky from a catapult using the tension of a special rubber
bandage, from a place, rising vertically like a helicopter and
continuing to fly like an airplane," the message says.
The ministry noted that drones were developed by local
enterprises, and in a short time.
"Domestic manufacturing companies have tried to take into
account all the requirements and requests of the military. The
adoption of domestically produced drones will significantly save
budget funds, and promptly resolve issues of their subsequent
maintenance and modernization," the press service stressed.
After the tests were completed, the commission members gave the
drone developers recommendations on how to refine the presented
models.
